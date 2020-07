Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Wayne's life story with friends and family

Share Wayne's life story with friends and family

Wayne Blevins

Robert "Wayne" Blevins, 59, of Van Buren died Friday, July 10, 2020.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home.

He is survived by seven sisters, Velma Arnold, Suzy Jones, Betty Odom, Ramona Whisenhunt, Lexia Hodges, Tammy Crawford and Lori McCory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store