|
|
Wayne Corley
Wayne Charles Corley, of Keota, was born April 11, 1938, in Stoney Point, Okla., to I.V. and Bonnie (Masterson) Corley and passed away June 17, 2019, in Fort Smith at the age of 81.
He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Barbara Corley of the home; three sons, Steve Corley of Spiro, Rick Corley and wife Jill of Pocola and Don Corley of Keota; four grandchildren, Tara Bryant and husband Richard of Fort Smith, Ragon Corley of Pocola, Lauren Corley of Pocola and Skyler Corley of Keota; two great-grandchildren, Layla Kappler of Fort Smith and Titus Bryant of Fort Smith; three sisters, Patsy Cosgrove and husband Bud of Spiro, Wanda Stout and husband Dale of Spiro and Bonnie Ringgold and husband Larry of Gans; brother, Harold Corley and wife Verna of Spiro; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and loved ones.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, I.V. and Bonnie Corley; and brothers, Mack Corley and Howard Corley.
Wayne was quick to tell you that he was the fastest GI barber in the world. He won several boxing golden glove titles.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro with the Rev. Robert Hill officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Marty Akins, Brad Ringgold, Chuck Stout, Mike Corley, Sherman Cox and Mike Corley.
To sign Mr. Corley's online guestbook, please visit www.mallorymartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on June 19, 2019