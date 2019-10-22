|
|
Wayne Davis
Wayne Parker Davis, 68, of Fort Smith passed from this life on Oct. 20, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born May 23, 1951, in Orangeburg, S.C., to the late Dave and Mildred Davis. Wayne loved cruising the dirt roads looking for the perfect fishing spot and was an avid NASCAR fan. Wayne retired from Rheem Manufacturing.
Wayne is survived by his son, Keith Davis; two sisters, Terry Wall of Hutchinson, Kan., and Susan Peters of Van Buren; a brother, Dayne Davis (Sandy) of Russellville; as well as numerous nieces and nephews; and his four-legged companions, Harley and Fluffy.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife, Linda.
Funeral service will held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Liberty Cemetery in Greenwood. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Honorary pallbearers are Sean Seyb, Shannon Davis, Keith Davis, Heath Davis, Matthew Davis and Cole Seyb.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019