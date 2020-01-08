|
|
Wayne Hearn
Leland Wayne Hearn went to be with the Lord on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the age of 94. Wayne was born Feb. 9, 1925, in Greenwood to Henry Hearn and Stella (Gross) Hearn. Wayne attended Mansfield School through the eighth grade. In 1943, at the age of 18, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. After returning home from the war, Wayne was baptized at Church of Christ in Greenwood. Wayne traveled to California and started working in the construction industry. He later traveled to Michigan, where he worked at Kaiser-Frazer in the automotive industry. His final career change lasted for 41 years as a trucking operator in the U.S. Civil Service. It was during this time that Wayne met and married the love of his life, June (Reed) Hearn. Wayne and June lived in Jacksonville, where their son Dale was born. Wayne was an active member for over 35 years at Church of Christ in North Little Rock. In his later years, Wayne lived in Dallas and Tulsa to be near his son and family. Wayne worshipped at Church of Christ at 29th and Yale in Tulsa until about two months before his death. He was thankful for good health that allowed him to live independently and be an active member of the Church of Christ for almost 70 years.
Wayne will be remembered by all who knew him for his generosity and kindness toward others. Wayne's love for God was evident in his relationships with his friends and family, especially his first cousins who were born and raised in the Greenwood area.
Wayne cherished his family and they were a central theme in his life. He had wonderful and lasting relationships with his four siblings, many nieces and nephews, his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. They were special to him and he loved spending time with them. He was truly devoted to his family.
Wayne loved honeybees and enjoyed giving jars of honey to friends and family at work and church.
In his later years, Wayne treasured traveling to Greenwood to spend time with his sisters, Lorene and Polly. He loved coming "home," traveling around town, touring the countryside and dropping by to visit old friends who were special to him.
Wayne was preceded in death by his spouse of almost 50 years, June Hearn; his parents; a sister, Lorene Trotter; and a brother, Clarence Hearn.
Survivors include a son, Dale Hearn and wife Nancy; two grandsons, Christopher Hearn and Clayton Hearn;a sister, Polly Hamilton; and a brother, Ray Hearn.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. This celebration will be conducted at Church of Christ in Greenwood with longtime family friends and preachers Gary Colley and Tommy Parsons officiating.
Wayne will be laid to eternal rest with military honors next to his beloved wife June at noon Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schaudt's Funeral Service of Tulsa.
Memorials may be made to Church of Christ, 406 W. Center St., Greenwood, AR 7293; or Church of Christ, 2901 S. Yale Ave., Tulsa, OK 74114 of Tulsa, OK. If you prefer to send flowers, the family suggests Greenwood Flower and Gift Shop, (479) 996-2127 or online at www.greenwoodflowerandgiftshop.com.
Family and friends may send memories and condolences to the family online at www.schaudtfuneralservice.com.
Published in Times Record from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020