Wayne Johnson
Ralph "Wayne" Johnson, 82, of Branch passed away Jan. 20, 2020. He was born Dec. 7, 1937, in Gore, Texas, to the late Lee Reggie and Christine Mae (Bush) Johnson. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of First Baptist Church in Branch. He enjoyed working with youth, taking Memphis mission trips and going White River trout fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia Faye Johnson; a brother, Fritz Johnson; and a grandson, Andrew Wilson.
Left to cherish his memory is a daughter, Lisa Gail Hamilton of Charleston; three sons, Marty Wayne Johnson and wife Debbie of Cecil, Wendall Dewayne Johnson of Branch and Reggie Glenn Johnson and wife Brandy of Lavaca; four sisters, Snookie Hughey, Betty Lou Allen, Nancy "PeeWee" Faulks and husband Sonny and Barbara Jo Hubanks and husband Terry; 11 grandchildren, Jordan Wilson and wife Hannah, Amanda Wilson, Steven Hamilton, Grant Johnson, Kytan Johnson, Brock Johnson, Kaelor Johnson, Kinzley Johnson, Matt Johnson, Nick Johnson and Erica Khilling; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Branch with burial to follow at Hampton Cemetery, under the direction of Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
Family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
Pallbearers will be Jordan Wilson, Steven Hamilton, Grant Johnson, Brock Johnson, Matt Johnson and Nick Johnson.
Honorary pallbearers are Mike Dunn, Frank Reardon, Glenn Willhite, Ryan Casalman, Ron Kester and Billy Gossage.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 22, 2020