Wayne Wilborn McClure, 87, of Sallisaw died Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Tulsa.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Vian.
He is survived by three daughters, Sherry Mars, Lanna Sailor and Vickie Gonzales; a son, Dennis McClure; four sisters, Mary Barger, Martha Taylor, Brenda Bryant and Linda Bush; four brothers, Clayborn, Cecil, Connie and Clayton McClure; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 5-7 p.m.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
