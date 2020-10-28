Wayne McDonald
Wayne Gordon McDonald, 84, of Greenwood passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was a retired plumber and a U.S. Air Force veteran.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Kenny McDonald and Michael McDonald.
He is survived by two sons, Steve McDonald and Shon McDonald and wife Alex; a daughter, Regina Guerrero and husband Jesus; a brother, Elmer McDonald; a sister, Lequita Joyce and husband Paul Grose; 11 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Family-led celebration of life service will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Free Range Cowboy Church. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
