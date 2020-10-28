1/1
Wayne McDonald
Wayne McDonald
Wayne Gordon McDonald, 84, of Greenwood passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was a retired plumber and a U.S. Air Force veteran.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Kenny McDonald and Michael McDonald.
He is survived by two sons, Steve McDonald and Shon McDonald and wife Alex; a daughter, Regina Guerrero and husband Jesus; a brother, Elmer McDonald; a sister, Lequita Joyce and husband Paul Grose; 11 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Family-led celebration of life service will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Free Range Cowboy Church. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 28 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
4799962131
