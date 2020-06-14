Wayne Nunnelee
Douglas Wayne Nunnelee, who resided in Fort Smith, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith. He was born Aug. 27, 1943, in Paris to William Loyd Nunnelee and Gertie Irene (Cox) Nunnelee. He was 76 years old. Wayne was a 1960 graduate of County Line High School, he served in the U.S. National Guard and retired from OG&E.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Marguerite Gack; and a brother, Gary Ray Nunnelee.
He is survived by a daughter, Jamie Kelly of Bentonville; a son, Nick Nunnelee of Bentonville; a sister, Rebecca Ann Sosebee of Barling; two brothers, Tommy Nunnelee and Jim Nunnelee, both of Fort Smith; and four grandchildren.
Memorial graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 16t at Caulksville Cemetery Pavilion officiated by the Rev. Vondal Davenport, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.