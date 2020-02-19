|
|
Wayne Phillips
Wayne Phillips, 70, of Alma passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born April 2, 1949, in Dallas. He was a master plumber and a member of Alma Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.
He was preceded in death by his father, Baxter Phillips.
He is survived by his wife, Jane of the home; two daughters, Sebrina Turner of Pea Ridge and Jessica Phillips of Alma; three sons, Scott Sanclemente of Bradenton, Fla., and Shannon Phillips and Jasen Phillips, both of Alma; his mother, Margie Phillips of Irving, Texas; a sister, Janice Fisher of Winnsboro, Texas; a brother, Gary Phillips of Irving; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Family-hosted memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Alma Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 5236 U.S. 64 East, Alma. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 20, 2020