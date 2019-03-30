|
|
Wayne Thompson
Wayne Thompson, 78, of Alma passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, in Fayetteville. He was born Jan. 27, 1941, in Parkin. He was in sales and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Heritage Church in Van Buren.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Mikell McSpadden.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanie of the home; a daughter, Malinda McSpadden and husband Dr. Mike McSpadden of Alma; a son, Denton "Skip" Wayne Thompson and wife Laura of Alma; seven grandchildren, Matthew and Mason McSpadden, Trey, Anna and Sara Thompson and Haylei and Landon Moses; and five great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be 4 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at Heritage Church in Van Buren. There will be a private committal at Evergreen Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends immediately following the memorial service in the fellowship hall at Heritage Church, 1604 E. Pointer Trail, Van Buren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mikell McSpadden Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 2359, Alma, AR 72921; or Kiddie Kollege Alma Feeding the Hungry Program, 14 W. Cherry St., Alma, AR 72921.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 31, 2019