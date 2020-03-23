|
Weldon Bratton Jr.
Weldon Lee Bratton Jr., 69, of Huntington passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, in Fort Smith. He retired from Whirlpool.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Kim Knox.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Ann Bratton; three daughters, Michelle Porter and husband Michael of Alma, Amanda Cheesman and husband Jimmy of Greenwood and Kim Shipley and husband Eddie of Greenwood; three sisters, Pat Branham of Nicoma Park, Okla., Sharon Troglin of Midwest City, Okla., and Sonja Melton of Dell City, Okla.; and eight grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 25 at Huntington Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 2-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 24, 2020