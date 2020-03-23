Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Huntington Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Weldon Bratton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Weldon Bratton Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Weldon Bratton Jr. Obituary
Weldon Bratton Jr.
Weldon Lee Bratton Jr., 69, of Huntington passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, in Fort Smith. He retired from Whirlpool.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Kim Knox.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Ann Bratton; three daughters, Michelle Porter and husband Michael of Alma, Amanda Cheesman and husband Jimmy of Greenwood and Kim Shipley and husband Eddie of Greenwood; three sisters, Pat Branham of Nicoma Park, Okla., Sharon Troglin of Midwest City, Okla., and Sonja Melton of Dell City, Okla.; and eight grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 25 at Huntington Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 2-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Weldon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -