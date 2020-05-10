|
Wendell Pitchford
Wendell Pitchford, 89, of Hartford passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, in Greenwood. He was born Aug. 14, 1930, in Hartford to Garrett and Beulah (Babb) Pitchford. He was a self-employed carpenter and a member of Faith Chapel Church.
He is survived by his wife, Marticia (Brassfield) Pitchford; two daughters, Wendy Jones and husband Neil of Greenwood and Annette Bierman and husband Hal of Springdale; a son, Steve Pitchford of Sarasota, Fla.; a sister, Mary Barnes of Burkburnett, Texas; six grandchildren, Jennifer Fox, Eliot Woosley, Nicholas and Nathan Jones and Chris and Coley Pitchford; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Private graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 12. Celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Pitchford may be viewed from 1-6 p.m. Monday at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Chapel Church, 306 AR-45, Hartford, AR 72938.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on May 11, 2020