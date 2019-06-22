|
Wendell Stem
Wendell W. Stem, 56, of Fort Smith passed away the night of Wednesday, June 12, 2019. He was born Oct. 10, 1962, to the late Luther N. Stem Jr. and Betty Jo Stem of Fort Smith. Wendell graduated from Southside High School in 1982 and worked for Luther Stem Pools & Spas the majority of his life. When he wasn't working, Wendell could be found enjoying time on the golf course with his friends, riding around in his Jeep or his RZR in the woods and spending time with his beloved daughters.
He was preceded in death by his father Luther N. Stem Jr, his mother Betty Jo Stem.
He is survived by his daughters, Morgan Stem and Madison Stem, both of Fort Smith.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church in Fort Smith.
Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Honorary pallbearers are Kenny Stallings, David Frye, Greg Wilson, Shawn Lamastus, Glen Ray, Baron Rice, Andrew Korkames, Dusty Smith, Bill Hansen and Jeff Redden.
Published in Times Record on June 23, 2019