Wendy Quick
Wendy Elaine Quick, 55, of Fort Smith, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019. She was a loan officer for Arvest Bank. She was active in the Fort Smith Little Theater. She was raised Catholic, but later attended Bethlehem Free Will Baptist Church in Van Buren.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at Bethlehem Free Will Baptist Church. She will be cremated. Arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her brother, William E. Quick Jr. and his wife Sarah of Van Buren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fort Smith Little Theater, 401 N. Sixth St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in Times Record on May 22, 2019