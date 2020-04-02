|
Wes Johnson
Wes Johnson, 54, of Mulberry passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his home. He was born July 29, 1965, in Fort Smith to the late George and Cliffie Johnson.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Beverly Snell; and a grandson, Justen Norman Gene Weddendorf.
He is survived by a daughter, Kaylyn Weddendorf of Lavaca; a son, Thomas Johnson of Fort Smith; a sister, Sandra Stringer of Van Buren; two brothers, George Johnson of Alma and Wade Johnson of Fort Smith; and a grandson, Viktor Weddendorf.
Private burial will be held at Pope Cemetery in the Graphic community, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 3, 2020