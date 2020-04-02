Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Resources
More Obituaries for Wes Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wes Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wes Johnson Obituary
Wes Johnson
Wes Johnson, 54, of Mulberry passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his home. He was born July 29, 1965, in Fort Smith to the late George and Cliffie Johnson.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Beverly Snell; and a grandson, Justen Norman Gene Weddendorf.
He is survived by a daughter, Kaylyn Weddendorf of Lavaca; a son, Thomas Johnson of Fort Smith; a sister, Sandra Stringer of Van Buren; two brothers, George Johnson of Alma and Wade Johnson of Fort Smith; and a grandson, Viktor Weddendorf.
Private burial will be held at Pope Cemetery in the Graphic community, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -