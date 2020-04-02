Home

It is with great sadness that the family of Wesley Oren Davidson Sr. announces his passing after a brief illness on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the age of 87 years.
A native of Oklahoma, "Wes" as he was known by friends and family, was born in Lawton, Okla., where he met the love of his life, Corretta Mae (Swarts) Davidson. In 1952, he joined the U.S. Air Force. He loved to talk about the times he served as a tail-gunner on the B-36 and B-52 bomber aircraft as part of the Strategic Air Command. Before his retirement in 1974, Wes served with distinction during two tours in Vietnam and traveled the world with his wife and children.
Upon leaving the Air Force, Wes joined the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, serving as chief of security at Jess Dunn Correctional Center.
After his second retirement, Wes spent his later years traveling and building memories with Corretta. He loved spending time with family. Fun-loving, Wes was always quick with a snarky remark or joke, his face often aglow with a mischievous smile.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Corretta; a sister Jacqueline (Davidson) Thayer; and two brothers, Donald and Elden.
Wes is survived by a daughter, Valorie; three sons, Wesley Jr., James and Russell, his daughters-in-law; 10 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
Celebration of Wes' life will be held at a later determined date and time at Fentress Mortuary, 1805 N. A St., Fort Smith.
Memorial donations in memory of Wes may be made to Oklahoma Baptist Children's Home online at www.obhc.org or by calling (405) 942-3800.
To send an online tribute, go to www.fentressmortuary.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 5, 2020
