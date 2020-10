Or Copy this URL to Share

W.G. Bell

W.G. Bell, 90, of Paris died Oct. 12, 2020, in Paris.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Paris with burial at Paint Rock Cemetery, south of Paris.

He is survived by his wife, Lorene; three sons, David, Matthew and Chris Bell; a brother, Charles Bell; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



