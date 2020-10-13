W.G. Bell
W.G. Bell, a resident of Paris, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Paris at the age of 90. He was born Oct. 4, 1930, in Paragould to the late George Dewey Bell and Elsie (Robinson) Bell. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force and worked in the lumber industry.
He is survived by his wife, Lorene (Robertson) Bell; three sons, David Bell and Matthew Bell, both of Corona, Calif., and Chris Bell of Moreno Valley, Calif.; a brother, Charles Bell of Shirley; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Paris with the Rev. J.L. Bonds officiating. Burial will follow at Paint Rock Cemetery, south of Paris, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Paris.
Public viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Shea Reed, Nathan Reed, Ron Reed, Roger Reed, Dennis Reed and Andrew Bell.
