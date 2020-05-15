Home

Wilber Goings Obituary
Wilber Goings
Wilber Eugene Goings, 91, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at a local hospital. He was a self-employed contractor.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine (Curtis); a son, Larry Goings; three sisters, Mary Ellen, Ruth and Betty; and three brothers, Charles, Billy and Bobby Goings.
He is survived by a sister, Rose Ann of Troy, N.C.; a nephew, Rick Goings of Lizton, Ind.; three stepdaughters, Joan Day, Yvonne St. Amant and Pamela Smith, all of Fort Smith; a stepson, Arnold McGehee of Austin, Texas; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at Antioch Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from May 16 to May 17, 2020
