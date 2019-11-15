|
|
Wilbert Babitzke
Wilbert "Wil" Babitzke, 85, of Fort Smith passed away Nov. 13, 2019. He was born April 24, 1934, in Higgins, Texas, to T.C. Babitzke and Dollie Schneider Babitzke. Wil was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He worked for Weldon, Williams and Lick for 25 years before retiring. He was a very active member of First Lutheran Church in Fort Smith.
Wil was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Betty Ann Babitzke.
He is survived by a daughter, Cindy Gibson (Greg) of Lavaca; two grandsons, Brandon Gibson (Brittany) of Joplin, Mo.; Bryan Gibson (Stephanie) of Rogers; five great-grandchildren, Aiden, Ainsley, Archer, Aria and Owen Gibson; a sister, Edna Phillips of Van Buren; and his large church family.
Graveside service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Edwards Funeral Home. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Dean Gibson, Keith Gibson, Bennett Nolan, Lee Bennett Moore, Mike Phillips, Kelly Babitzke and Jeff Bryant.
Memorials may be made to First Lutheran School, 2407 Massard Road, Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 16, 2019