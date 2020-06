Wilfred OuelletteWilfred Joseph Ouellette, 88, of Alma passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at his home. He was born in Montreal to Leo and Hilda (Barefoot) Ouellette. He was a truck driver and a member of the Korean War Veterans Association and American Legion.He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Trini (Maldonado) Ouellette; and three sisters, Betty, Shirley and Lillian.Survivors include three daughters, Barbara Calero of Fort Smith and Debra Saavedra and husband Charlie and Cindy Montes, both of El Paso, Texas; seven grandchildren, Michael and Debbie Calero, Christopher Duarte, John and Kimberly Saavedra and Jesse and Josh Montes; and his good friends, Sheena Medlock, Glen McConnell and Richard Cranford.Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com