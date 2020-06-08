Wilfred Ouellette
Wilfred Joseph Ouellette, 88, of Alma passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at his home. He was born in Montreal to Leo and Hilda (Barefoot) Ouellette. He was a truck driver and a member of the Korean War Veterans Association and American Legion.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Trini (Maldonado) Ouellette; and three sisters, Betty, Shirley and Lillian.
Survivors include three daughters, Barbara Calero of Fort Smith and Debra Saavedra and husband Charlie and Cindy Montes, both of El Paso, Texas; seven grandchildren, Michael and Debbie Calero, Christopher Duarte, John and Kimberly Saavedra and Jesse and Josh Montes; and his good friends, Sheena Medlock, Glen McConnell and Richard Cranford.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
(479) 632-3444
