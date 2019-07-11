|
Wilhemina Patterson
Wilhemina Patterson, 56, of Fort Smith passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by two brothers, Ricci Pyle and wife Colleen of Fort Smith and Howard Pyle and wife Pat of Pennsylvania; three sisters, Martha Borcky and husband Bud of Pennsylvania, Donna Wroten of Greenwood and Constance Breese of Greenwood; and lots of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Brian Patterson; her parents, Howard and Beatrice Pyle; one brother, Michael Pyle; and one brother-in-law, James Wroten.
Graveside memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Clarks Chapel Cemetery in Greenwood.
Arrangements are under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Published in Times Record on July 12, 2019