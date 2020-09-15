1/
Will Connelly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Will's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Will Connelly
Will "Bud" Rogers Connelly Jr., 64, of Marble City died Sep. 14, 2020, in Tulsa.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Vian Trinity Free Holiness Church with burial at Haven of Rest Cemetery in Vian, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
He is survived by a daughter, Shelley Connelly; a son, Sean Connelly; three sisters, Pamela Graham, Shannon Choate and Kirbie Jett; five brothers, Barney, Stephen, Michael, Robin and Bruce Connelly; and two grandchildren.
Viewing will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved