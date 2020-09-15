Will Connelly

Will "Bud" Rogers Connelly Jr., 64, of Marble City died Sep. 14, 2020, in Tulsa.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Vian Trinity Free Holiness Church with burial at Haven of Rest Cemetery in Vian, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.

He is survived by a daughter, Shelley Connelly; a son, Sean Connelly; three sisters, Pamela Graham, Shannon Choate and Kirbie Jett; five brothers, Barney, Stephen, Michael, Robin and Bruce Connelly; and two grandchildren.

Viewing will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the church.



