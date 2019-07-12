|
Willa Mason
Willa Mae Mason, 82, of Greenwood went to be with the Lord on July 10, 2019, in Greenwood. She was born March 2, 1937, in Hackett to the late Sammuel and Sylvia (Ida) Brasher. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and retired from Whirlpool Corp.
She was preceded in death by seven brothers, Clarence, James, Carl, Raymond, Charles, Robert and Kennith Brasher; and three sisters, Lois Black, Alma Clark and Elsie Byrd.
Willa Mae is survived by her husband, Bobby; a son and his wife, Allen and Angie Strozier of Greenwood; three daughters, Becky McCall of Sugar Loaf, Sandy and her husband Scott Magnani of Hartford and Jeannie Tucker of Greenwood; one sister and her husband Kay and Bud Nelson of Greenwood; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with burial at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers will be her great-grandsons.
Published in Times Record on July 14, 2019