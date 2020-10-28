Willa West
Willa Dean Hall Yones West, 88, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at her home. She is now rejoicing in the Lord's salvation welcoming her home. She was a homemaker and a member of Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Verlan and Evelyn (Watkins) Hall; and her first husband, William "Bill" Thomas Yones.
She is survived by her husband, James West of the home; a son, Tom Yones and wife Karen of Rudy; a brother, Jim Hall and wife Doris of Fort Smith; five grandchildren, Carrie Jeffcoat and husband Rodney of Maumelle and Deidre Arendall and husband Jayson, Kane Yones and wife Kristina, Andrea Goff and husband Nick and Mickey Yones and companion Julia, all of Van Buren; and nine great-grandchildren Carson, Olivia, McKenna, Lillian, Aubriella, Willow, Cooper, Kaius and Azalea.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial to follow at Oliver Springs Cemetery in Rudy, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with friends and family from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Mickey Yones, Carson Brown, Brad Hall, John Montgomery, Kane Yones, Jayson Arendall, Nick Goff and Jerimah Jackson.
Honorary pallbearers are Michael and Joel Yones, Zen Boulden and Matthew Whitt.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com
.