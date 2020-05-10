Home

Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Viewing
Private
To be announced at a later date
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
1998 - 2020
Willard Brown Obituary
Willard Brown
Willard Clyde Brown, 22, of Mountainburg passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. He was born April 3, 1998, in Fort Smith. He was a construction worker.
Willard was preceded in death by his mother, Chasity Hoelcel Little.
Survivors include his father and stepmother, Shon Little and Cindy of Mulberry; a sister, Haven Little of Mountainburg; a brother, Tyler Shon Little of Alma; a nephew, Dalton Little; and his girlfriend of five years, Riley Holson.
Celebration of life will be held by his sister at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.
The family will have a private viewing.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on May 11, 2020
