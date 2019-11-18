|
William Armstrong
William Leon Armstrong, 43, of Arkoma passed away Nov. 17, 2019. He was born July 28, 1976, in Fort Smith. He was of the Christian faith, a cook and a former chaplain and vice president of the Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 3860.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Eddie Leon Armstrong, Juanita McCormack and William J. Armstrong.
He is survived by his wife, Penny of the home; a daughter, Deanna Bolin (Bennett) of Arkoma; a son, Kyle Armstrong of Fort Smith; his mother, Nancy Armstrong-Reather of Fort Smith; two siblings, Christina Armstrong of Bonanza and Amy Wilson of Alma; a grandson, Connor Bolin; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Roland City Cemetery, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 19, 2019