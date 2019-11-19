Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Roland City Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for William Armstrong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Armstrong


1976 - 2019
Send Flowers
William Armstrong Obituary
William Armstrong
William Leon Armstrong, 43, of Arkoma died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Roland City Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Penny; a daughter, Deanna Bolin of Arkoma; a son, Kyle Armstrong of Fort Smith; his mother, Nancy Armstrong-Reather of Fort Smith; two sisters, Christina Armstrong of Bonanza and Amy Wilson of Alma; and a grandchild.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -