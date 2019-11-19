|
|
|
William Armstrong
William Leon Armstrong, 43, of Arkoma died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Roland City Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Penny; a daughter, Deanna Bolin of Arkoma; a son, Kyle Armstrong of Fort Smith; his mother, Nancy Armstrong-Reather of Fort Smith; two sisters, Christina Armstrong of Bonanza and Amy Wilson of Alma; and a grandchild.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 20, 2019