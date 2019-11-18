|
William Barnett
Willie Britton Barnett, 76, of Van Buren passed away Nov. 15, 2019. He was born Nov. 4, 1943, in Kansas City, Mo. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, retired captain from the Fort Smith Fire Department of 20 years and a member of Woodland Hills Pentecostal Church in Roland.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Sybil (Kitchens) Barnett; his wife, Janet Barnett; and three siblings, Ricky, Sharon and Johnny Barnett.
He is survived by two daughters, Monica Meredith (Jerry) of Lavaca and Amanda Shelton (David) of Van Buren; a son, Todd Barnett of Van Buren; a brother, Ronnie Barnett (Katherine) of Little Rock; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral service officiated by the Rev. Buddy Corbell will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, Highways 96 and 255, Lavaca, with interment to follow at Lavaca City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday.
Pallbearers will be members of the Fort Smith Fire Department.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 19, 2019