William Bender
William "Bill" Bender, 73, of Fort Smith passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, at a local hospital. He was retired from Whirlpool in Fort Smith. He was member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 208.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Anton and Mary (Heime) Bender.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at Calvary Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by his very close friends, Debbie and Stephen McMullen of Fort Smith and Tracy and Linda Sheffield of Barling.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 31, 2019