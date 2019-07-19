Home

Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home
32117 Highway 22
Charleston, AR 72933
(479) 965-8202
William Branch Obituary
William Branch
William E. Branch, who resided in Charleston, died Monday, July 15, 2019, at his home. He was born March 29, 1944, in McComb, Miss., to Elwood L. and Mary Ellen (Hewitt) Branch. He was 75 years old. William was a technician with Louisiana Public Television and was of the Baptist faith.
A family-held memorial service will take place at a later date.
He is survived by his wife, Lelia Branch of the home; his brother-in-law, David Langston of West Plains, Mo.; a sister-in-law, Laura Neal of Lowell; and several cousins.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on July 20, 2019
