William Brock Jr.


1940 - 2019
William Brock Jr. Obituary
William Brock Jr.
William "Bill" Carson Brock Jr. was born to William Carson Sr. and Ona Laverne Gudgel Brock on March 1, 1940, in Detroit. He died June 18, 2019, in a Fort Smith hospital. Bill served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1959-65. Bill was a longtime former resident of the Fort Smith area. He had been in Mena for three years, serving as camp caretaker at Camp High Point. He forged friendships with his Board Camp Firehouse buddies and with the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Bill was also a member of the Buzzards Bowling Club in Fort Smith, Southern Cruisers Riding Club and the Fort Smith Chapter of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association.
Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Camp High Point, AR-8 East, Mena.
Bill is survived by his sister, Myrna Kay Boyce of Fouke; nieces and nephews, Rhonda Rowe, Jan Brock, Johnathan Brock, Benjamin "Bo" Franklin Boyce Jr., Anita Ramona Mudfort and Mitzi Kathryn Arning, Raymond Jr., Kenneth, Dennis and Keith Brock; many motorcycle friends in the Fort Smith and Mena areas; his veteran friends; and his firehouse buddies.
To send online condolences, please visit www.fentressmortuary.com.
Published in Times Record on July 21, 2019
