Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Dayton Cemetery
William Brown


1937 - 2019
William Brown Obituary
William Brown
William E. Brown, 81, of Mansfield passed away Dec. 2, 2019, in Rogers. He was born Dec. 11, 1937, in Dayton to the late Burt and Lona (Sims) Brown.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Alta Brown; four sisters; and six brothers.
William is survived by four children, Karen Brown of Fort Smith, Chris Brown of Rogers, Charles Brown of Spiro and Greg Brown of Keota; his wife, Barbara Brown; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; a sister, Geneva Plum of Alma; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and other family.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Dayton Cemetery with burial to follow, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Friday.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 5, 2019
