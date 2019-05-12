|
|
William Buchanan
William E. "Bill" Buchanan, 78, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, in local hospital. He was born March 12, 1941, in Halifax County, Virginia, to James and Eva (Conner) Buchanan. Bill was a member of the Church of Christ and a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. While stationed at Fort Chaffee in 1964, he met and married his wife, Sherrell Stallings.
Bill had many interest and many friends. He was a volunteer at the Barber Shop and Military Museum at the Fort Chaffee Redevelopment and was a driver for the Fort Smith Trolley Museum. Bill loved being involved with "living history" projects through the National Historic Site and beyond. One of his favorites was to portray a U.S. Marshall for the Western District of Arkansas. Bill was a member of Harris Hanna VFW Post 6527 in Greenwood, the Vietnam Veteran Chapter 467 at Fort Chaffee and the Gen. Richard M. Gano Camp Sons of Confederate Veterans, local camp.
Bill is survived by his wife, Sherrell; one son, Robert Buchanan and his wife Carol; one daughter, Catherine Grassi and her husband Tim; grandchildren, Emily and J. Adam Buchanan; one brother, Douglas Buchanan and his wife Ann; a sister-in-law, Karen Winters and her husband Greg; and several nieces, nephews and many friends, including his beloved grand dog, "Alex".
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel in Fort Smith with burial with military honors at Mt. Harmony Cemetery in Greenwood.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The family sincerely "thanks" all the doctors and nurses from ICU 4 West at Baptist Health Hospital and especially the nurses at Heart of Hospice on the 6th Floor.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on May 13, 2019