William Bush

William Bush Obituary
William "Dee" Bush, 59, of Sallisaw died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Bush Cemetery in Marble City.
He is survived by his wife, Roberta; a daughter, Candy Cyrus of Van Buren; four sons, William, Jonathan and Jessie Bush and Julian Buzzard, all of Sallisaw; a sister, Phyllis Edwards of Marble City; two brothers, Jerry Bush of Welling, Okla., and Jackie Bush of Muskogee, Okla.; and seven grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 7, 2020
