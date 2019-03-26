|
|
William Campbell
William Brown Campbell, 87, of Hackett passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Oct. 4, 1931, in Pine Bluff to the late James and Alice Campbell. He served in the U.S. Army and was retired from the Missouri Pacific Railroad.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nora Jean.
He is survived by two sons, Donald Campbell and Michael Campbell, both of Hackett; a sister, Shirley Cook of Pine Bluff; nine grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 27, 2019