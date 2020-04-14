|
William Cason
William "Bill" Lewis Cason, age 95, died April 12, 2020, in Fort Smith. Bill was born March 20, 1924, a snowy first day of spring in the Cornish community, near Greenwood, the only child of parents Clarence R. and Essie Card Cason. He was raised in Greenwood on the Lewis Cason farm and at age of 11 moved to Bloomer. Bill graduated in 1942 from Charleston High School and was inducted into the U.S. Army in September of 1943. He was a combat veteran of the 81st Infantry Division, serving in the Pacific during World War II. Bill served as an Army medic and an aide to the commander colonel after four years of service.
Mr. Cason began his musical career as a guitar soloist on KFPW Radio after the war. He was the band leader of Bill Cason's Arkansas Troupers on KWHN. In 1949, he left for New Orleans with band members Joe Martin, Billy Hays and Vic Champion to play music on WWL Radio as a staff band that would later include Johnny Bonvillian and Joe Valenti. He worked at WWL Radio for 12 years as a disc jockey with his late show Dawn Beat. He had many professional/personal friendships including Hank Williams Sr. and Elvis Presley and was a recording artist for Coral Records.
He worked for Interstate Insurance Co. and did investments until 1964, followed by a 28-year career as a postal clerk with the U.S. Post Office in Fort Smith, retiring in 1991. Bill was a very caring, loving, generous man who deeply cared for his family, friends, co-workers and animals, instilling in his family a great sense of responsibility, discipline, hard work, honesty and respect. He was private and modest and did not want publicity about his glorious musical career or serving his country, although he deserved it. Bill was a member of the American Legion and Postal Workers Union. He was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Ann Hammons.
Mr. Cason is survived by his wife of 71-plus years, Mary Beth (Bradford) Cason; a daughter, Melanie J. Burkhart and companion Craig Knauf of Medina, Ohio; a son, William "Brad" Bradford Cason of Fort Smith; five grandchildren, Tara Kenny (Chris) of Arkansas, Zachary Hammons of Texas and Craig Burkhart (Emily), Seth Burkhart (Amanda) and Heather Nelson (Shawn), all of Ohio; six great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Neal Bradford (Shirley); a nephew, Brett Bradford of Florida; special cousins, June Fox, Joanna Peek and Dorothy Brantley (Jack); an aunt by marriage, Grace Harris; and good friends, Sonny Gramlich, Harold Brody, Bill Carter, Irene Martin and Shirley and James Stubblefield.
Graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 17 at Liberty Cemetery in Greenwood, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 16, 2020