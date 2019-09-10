|
|
William Collette
William R. Collette Jr., 55, of Chester passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at his home. He worked at OK Foods in Fort Smith and was a U.S. Army veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Dorothy (Huchowski) Collette.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Patricia (Jones) Collette of the home; three sons, Jamie Mitchell, William Collette III and Samuel Collette and wife Marah, all of Chester; two sisters, Sandra Carlson of Tampa, Fla., and Tammy Burris of Dardanelle; and 11 grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery Pavilion in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be William Collette, Samuel Collette, Jessie Floyd and Zach Scroggin.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 11, 2019