William Conger Sr.
1930 - 2020
William "Bill" "Lucky" R. Conger Sr., passed away Oct. 7, 2020, in Stephenville, Texas. He was born Jan. 31, 1930, in San Angelo, Texas, to Joe E. Conger and Louise Elizabeth (Lowe) Conger.
Bill served in the U.S. Army 45th Infantry Division during the Korean War. He worked at Harding Glass in Fort Smith, TRW in Bartlesville, Okla., and retired from Saint-Gobain in Stephenville. He was a very generous, kind man that loved a good practical joke. He enjoyed watching the Texas Rangers, Dallas Cowboys and NASCAR. He loved cats and dogs.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Mary Lee Conger; a brother, Joe E. Conger Jr.; a daughter, Becky Conger Medina; and a son, Rick Conger.
He is survived by four sons, Mike and Kaylee Conger of Bonanza, William "Trae" R. Conger Jr. of Fort Smith, Bryan and Melanie Conger of Stephenville and Adrian and Micah Conger of St. Aubrey, Texas; a daughter, Monica Fagen of Van Alstyne, Texas; and numerous grandchildren, family and friends, who will miss him greatly.
Private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Obituary submitted by Edwards Funeral Home.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
