|
|
William Cunningham Sr.
William Joseph Cunningham Sr., age 86, father, husband and longtime barber in Searcy, left this Earth on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, for his heavenly home. The gates of heaven opened wide and welcomed home a true lamb of God. He'll wear many jewels on his crown of glory.
He was known to his friends and customers as "Joe," to his children he was "Pop" and "Daddy," to the rest of his family he was "Papaw" and to his grandchildren he was "Peep." Joe was the fourth generation in a long line of family barbers and started cutting hair when he was 14 years old. He loved sports as a student and was captain of his high school football team, even calling the plays. Joe was a popular young man who was president of his junior and senior high school classes. Joe joined his family in working the coal mines before barber school. He soon married, and then moved to Searcy with his best friend, Raymond Hill, also a barber, and opened East End Barber Shop in 1958. It is an icon in the local business community.
His barber shop was one of the first in Searcy. Having served the community for 60-plus years, many families enjoyed having their sons, fathers and grandfathers get a haircut from "Flat Top Joe" or "Five Minute Joe" as he was fondly nicknamed. Joe was delighted when families brought their children to him for their first haircut.
Joe was an avid gardener and loved to share the bounties of his garden — from sweet corn to okra and tomatoes, neighbors and fellow parishioners at Oak Grove Methodist Church enjoyed the fruits of his labors. Joe also enjoyed bird hunting and training bird dogs. He traveled extensively to show his bird dogs in competition. His most beloved dog, Dude, was the inspiration for the statuette in his front yard. Joe served as president of the Bird Hunters Association of America and vice president of White County Rebels Square Dance Club. Joe was an excellent bowler, square dancer, fisherman, hunter and little league baseball and peewee football coach.
Joe was devoted to his family and will be dearly missed by many.
Joe is survived by a son, William "Joey" Joseph Cunningham Jr. (Grace); a daughter, Mitzi Cunningham Elliott (Randall); five grandchildren, Marla Rutherford, Chris Felts (KaChera), Kirsten Cunningham, Megan Cunningham and Jakob Elliott; and four great-grandchildren, Taylor Rutherford, Clint Rutherford, Cole Felts and Cloe Felts.
He was predeceased in death by his parents, Charles E. Cunningham and Lois Webb; his first wife and the mother of his children, Sue Cunningham; his second wife, Amy Cunningham; his brother, Charles Cunningham Jr.; his sister, Wanda Cunningham Brasher; his grandson, Justin Joseph Felts; and his nephew, Jeffrey Brasher.
Celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Powell Funeral Home in Searcy.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in his name to the American Spinal Injury Association online at www.asia-spinalinjury.org; or the online at .
Arrangements have been entrusted to Powell Funeral Home in Searcy.
Online obituary is available at www.powellfuneralhome.net.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 17, 2020