William Douglas
William "Bill" Douglas, 78, of Fort Smith passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born July 31, 1941, in Lavaca to Nicel and Beulah (Sutherland) Douglas. He was the former owner and operator of Douglas Autos and of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris; two brothers, Jerald and Bob Douglas; and five sisters, Helen Akins, Exine Cole, Norma Corgill, Rebecca Douglas and Opal Whitehead.
He is survived by a son, Billy Douglas and wife Cheri of Fort Smith; two daughters, Crystal Douglas and Sabrina Moquett, both of Fort Smith; two brothers, Herman Douglas and wife June and Earl Douglas, both of Fort Smith; and three grandchildren, Billy Douglas III, Chasity Douglas and Cass Moquett II, all of Fort Smith.
Private graveside service is under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
The family will visit with friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 19, 2020