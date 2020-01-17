Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Resources
More Obituaries for William Douglas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Douglas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Douglas Obituary
William Douglas
William "Bill" Douglas, 78, of Fort Smith passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born July 31, 1941, in Lavaca to Nicel and Beulah (Sutherland) Douglas. He was the former owner and operator of Douglas Autos and of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris; two brothers, Jerald and Bob Douglas; and five sisters, Helen Akins, Exine Cole, Norma Corgill, Rebecca Douglas and Opal Whitehead.
He is survived by a son, Billy Douglas and wife Cheri of Fort Smith; two daughters, Crystal Douglas and Sabrina Moquett, both of Fort Smith; two brothers, Herman Douglas and wife June and Earl Douglas, both of Fort Smith; and three grandchildren, Billy Douglas III, Chasity Douglas and Cass Moquett II, all of Fort Smith.
Private graveside service is under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
The family will visit with friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at the funeral home.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -