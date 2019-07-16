|
William DuBois
William "Bill" Joseph DuBois Jr., 72, of Fort Smith passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was a graduate of the last class of Fort Smith Senior High and the University of Arkansas with both bachelor's and master's degrees. He was a long time Northside Grizzlies and Razorbacks fan. He was a retired teacher from Fort Smith Public Schools and a member of the National Education Association, Arkansas Education Association and Fort Smith Classroom Teachers Association. Bill was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and a member of Christ the King Catholic Church. He was a third and fourth degree Knight of Columbus as well as a past grand knight and faithful navigator. He was also a former member of the Fort Smith Antique Car Club.
Bill is survived by his wife, Susan; daughter, Theresa of Fort Smith; son, Andy and wife Jessica of Fort Smith; and three grandchildren, Kyleigh Cason, Nicholas DuBois and Kambree DuBois. He is also survived by a cousin, Larry Renshaw and his daughter Lisa Russell, both of Colorado.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church with burial with honors to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Christ the King Catholic Church, with the rosary to follow at 7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Andy DuBois, Cliff and Stuart Boyd, Richard Borengasser, Justin Jordan and Sean Dahlem.
Memorials may be made to Christ the King Restoration Fund, 2112 S. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith, AR, 72901; or Knights of Columbus, 10203 Columbus Acres Road, Fort Smith, AR, 72916.
Published in Times Record on July 17, 2019