Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Rosary
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
William DuBois Obituary
William DuBois
William "Bill" Joseph DuBois Jr., 72, of Fort Smith died Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral Mass will be 1:30 a.m. Friday at Christ the King Catholic Church with burial with honors at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Susan; a daughter, Theresa of Fort Smith; a son, Andy of Fort Smith; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church, where rosary will be said at 7 p.m.
Published in Times Record on July 18, 2019
