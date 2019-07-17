|
William DuBois
William "Bill" Joseph DuBois Jr., 72, of Fort Smith died Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral Mass will be 1:30 a.m. Friday at Christ the King Catholic Church with burial with honors at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Susan; a daughter, Theresa of Fort Smith; a son, Andy of Fort Smith; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church, where rosary will be said at 7 p.m.
Published in Times Record on July 18, 2019