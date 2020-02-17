|
William Evarts
William Drew Evarts, age 62, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, surrounded by family. Bill was born Aug. 5, 1957, in Newark, N.J., to the late Thomas and Catherine (Duffy) Evarts. He graduated from Northside High School in Fort Smith, then attended Tulane University in New Orleans and completed his Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. While working as a store manager for Target, Bill resided in Houston, Atlanta and Tampa, Fla. He ultimately made his home in Nashua, N.H.
To those who knew him, Bill was exceptionally dependable, always kept his word and made sure the job was done right. His favorite things included spending time with his children and grandchildren, watching the Patriots win, primitive camping, family reunions in Cape Cod, creating elaborate haunted houses on Halloween and being the neighborhood's unofficial pool monitor. He loved crossword puzzles, grilling out, butter crunch ice cream, a well-made fire and timeliness.
Bill was a loving father, grandfather, brother and son. He is survived by his daughter and her husband, Rachael and Kamran Beikmohamadi; his son, Thomas Evarts; his grandchildren, Kian and Lyla Beikmohamadi; his siblings, Barbara Quinn, Frank Evarts, Edward Evarts and Julie Grossman; his former wife and cherished friend, Erin Rosenbruch; his aunt, Agnes Duffy; and many loving nieces, nephews and longtime friends.
If you told Bill he couldn't do something, he was sure to do it. Bill was a fighter and always found a way. He fought everyday to live his life on his own terms despite his multiple sclerosis. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. The Bill Evarts' memorial fund can be found online at www.nationalmssociety.org/donate.
His family will receive relatives and friends from noon to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Farwell Funeral Home in Nashua. Celebration of life will be held afterward for family and close friends. Please bring Patriot's gear and a favorite memory of Bill.
