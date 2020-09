Or Copy this URL to Share

William Finney

William R. Finney, 53, of Booneville died Sept. 23, 2020, in Booneville.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Paris.

He is survived by his girlfriend, Kelly Caro; his mother, Sarah Finney; and two sisters, Tammy Cameron and Kathryn Kemp.



