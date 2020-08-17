William Furner
William "Bill" Newman Furner, 75, of Fort Smith passed from this life on Aug. 15, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Dec. 6, 1944, in Cassville, Mo., to Nancy Jane Furner and William Furner. He was a wonderful older brother to his siblings, Steve, Scott and Nancy, and had a significant impact on the lives of each of them.
After high school, Bill began his career in journalism as a salesman for the Press Argus-Courier in Russellville. In 1968, he started his own newspaper and soon after began working as an editor for the Greenwood Democrat, where he worked until the early 1980s. He met his wife of 53 years at the former Beverly's Drive-In in Fort Smith and they were married in August of 1967. They had two daughters, Christina and Dawn.
The family moved to Greenwood and resided there until 1984, moving back to Fort Smith and later to Sallisaw, ending his 15-year career as co-owner of Sallisaw Travel Plaza. He had an entrepreneurial spirit and never feared venturing into a new business. He owned a pawnshop, locksmith service, bars and other small businesses, with his wife Rose supporting him through each one. With this spirit, Bill was also a caring and giving man. He never feared talking with others, regardless of who they were or what their status. Bill was creative — he involved himself in photography, woodcarving, drawing and writing; he loved music, singing and playing the drums on the steering wheel as he drove. He had a passion for debating issues with others and did not fear a conversation. He loved a good joke and making people laugh.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Furner-Parker; his father, William Furner; and a brother, Rolla Scott Furner.
He is survived by his wife, Rose Ann Furner; two daughters, Christina Webber and husband Russell of Van Buren and Dawn Ballew and husband J.C. of Park Hill, Okla.; a sister, Nancy Sparks and husband Larry of Sallisaw; a brother, Steve Furner and wife Debbie of Rogers; eight grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 at St. Benedict Cemetery in Subiaco. Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or a local animal shelter.