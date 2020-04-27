Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
William Giese Obituary
William Giese
William Arthur Giese passed away April 24, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born Nov. 3, 1942, to Arthur Giese and Vivian Ness. He was faithful to the church for 45 years and was a deacon. He participated in the prison ministry and was a member of the Wisconsin Army National Guard 32nd Division and Florida National Guard 13th Army Band.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Nola Charlotte Giese.
He is survived by his grandchildren, Jennesa, Jaredin, Jacinda and Joraden.
Public viewing will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 28 at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 28, 2020
