William Gray
William Riley Gray, 85, of Prairie View died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his home.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Johnson Freewill Baptist Church, near Scranton, with burial at Prairie View Cemetery, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
He is survived by two daughters, Cynthia Lewis and Kristi Arbaugh; three sons, Michael, Randall and Justin Gray; a sister, Dortha Hayward; 20 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on May 19, 2020