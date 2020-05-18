Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roller Funeral Home
1700 E Walnut St
Paris, AR 72855
(479) 963-2733
Resources
More Obituaries for William Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Gray

Send Flowers
William Gray Obituary
William Gray
William Riley Gray, 85, of Prairie View died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his home.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Johnson Freewill Baptist Church, near Scranton, with burial at Prairie View Cemetery, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
He is survived by two daughters, Cynthia Lewis and Kristi Arbaugh; three sons, Michael, Randall and Justin Gray; a sister, Dortha Hayward; 20 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -